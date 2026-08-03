Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,065 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Humana worth $37,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $386.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Leerink Partners raised Humana from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $513 price target, implying substantial upside. Bank of America also upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Leerink Partners upgrade Bank of America upgrade

Leerink Partners raised Humana from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $513 price target, implying substantial upside. Bank of America also upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter beat: Humana reported adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $40.89 billion versus expectations of $40.58 billion. Revenue increased 26.2% year over year, and reported profit was approximately $694 million. Humana second-quarter profit report

Humana reported adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $40.89 billion versus expectations of $40.58 billion. Revenue increased 26.2% year over year, and reported profit was approximately $694 million. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target from $350 to $370 but maintained a “Hold” rating, indicating only modest expected upside and signaling limited conviction despite the higher valuation estimate. TD Cowen price target update

from $350 to $370 but maintained a “Hold” rating, indicating only modest expected upside and signaling limited conviction despite the higher valuation estimate. Negative Sentiment: Unchanged guidance disappointed investors: Humana affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook rather than raising it after the quarterly beat. Reports also cited pressure from lower Medicare Advantage quality ratings, tempering optimism about near-term earnings growth. Humana stock and second-quarter outlook

Humana affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook rather than raising it after the quarterly beat. Reports also cited pressure from lower Medicare Advantage quality ratings, tempering optimism about near-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Medicare Advantage exits: Humana plans to withdraw from additional Medicare Advantage markets and plans in 2027 as it targets a 3% margin. The portfolio reshaping may improve profitability over time, but it could reduce membership and revenue growth in the near term. Humana Medicare Advantage plan exits

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $364.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.79 and a 200 day moving average of $268.31. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here