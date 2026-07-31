Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,258 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 436,701 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $324,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TMO opened at $576.77 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $503.98 and its 200 day moving average is $511.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.27 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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