Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 152,992 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,890 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.49% of HCA Healthcare worth $508,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $387.87 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.54 and a 200 day moving average of $470.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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