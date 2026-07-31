Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,668,313 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193,433 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,668,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.17% of UBS Group worth $198,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $37,000.

UBS Group Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $53.35 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. UBS Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly profit beat expectations: UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $2.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $2.4 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by strong investment-banking trading activity, wealth-management performance and higher fee income. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year, although reported adjusted EPS of $0.87 narrowly missed the $0.90 consensus. UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion

UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of approximately $2.8 billion, ahead of the roughly $2.4 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by strong investment-banking trading activity, wealth-management performance and higher fee income. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year, although reported adjusted EPS of $0.87 narrowly missed the $0.90 consensus. Positive Sentiment: $3 billion share repurchase: The bank plans to buy back up to $3 billion of stock by mid-2027. The program provides clearer shareholder returns and may support per-share earnings, helping offset uncertainty surrounding future Swiss capital requirements. UBS also reported $7.3 trillion in invested assets. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

The bank plans to buy back up to $3 billion of stock by mid-2027. The program provides clearer shareholder returns and may support per-share earnings, helping offset uncertainty surrounding future Swiss capital requirements. UBS also reported $7.3 trillion in invested assets. Positive Sentiment: Credit Suisse integration nearing completion: Management indicated that the integration is almost complete, suggesting the bank is capturing restructuring benefits and reducing the operational overhang from the acquisition. Investors viewed the progress as evidence that UBS is converting the deal into cost and efficiency gains. UBS Buys Back Its Credit Suisse Hangover

Management indicated that the integration is almost complete, suggesting the bank is capturing restructuring benefits and reducing the operational overhang from the acquisition. Investors viewed the progress as evidence that UBS is converting the deal into cost and efficiency gains. Neutral Sentiment: UBS-related disclosures showed reductions or exits from substantial holdings in Gentrack, Zip Co and Adherium. These portfolio transactions are unlikely to materially affect UBS’s earnings or valuation. UBS trims stake in Gentrack

UBS-related disclosures showed reductions or exits from substantial holdings in Gentrack, Zip Co and Adherium. These portfolio transactions are unlikely to materially affect UBS’s earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: Capital and valuation risks remain: Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating and a CHF39 price target, citing UBS’s valuation and potential regulatory capital demands. Switzerland’s zero-interest-rate environment may also pressure domestic banking margins, while management warned that geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. UBS maintained at Sell

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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