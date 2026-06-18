Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 215,572 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904,627 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 215,572 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.81% of Amphenol worth $1,338,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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