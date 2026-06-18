Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 262,813 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 262,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.47% of TJX Companies worth $809,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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