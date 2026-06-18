Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,847,757 Shares of onsemi $ON

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354,990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,847,757 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.14% of onsemi worth $669,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in onsemi by 636.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in onsemi by 23,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 1,708,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in onsemi by 312.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after buying an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $112.92 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on onsemi

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks are selling off amid higher-rate jitters and broader profit-taking, pressuring onsemi (ON) with the rest of the chip sector.

Semiconductor stocks are selling off amid higher-rate jitters and broader profit-taking, pressuring with the rest of the chip sector. Negative Sentiment: onsemi’s recent convertible-notes financing may be creating short-term hedging and supply pressure in the shares.

onsemi’s recent convertible-notes financing may be creating short-term hedging and supply pressure in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were stronger than expected, but that positive fundamental backdrop is being overshadowed by macro and technical factors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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