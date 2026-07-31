Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 37,129 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,129 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.48% of UL Solutions worth $256,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UL Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,677 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 349.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut UL Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised UL Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping sold 725 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $70,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,934.68. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,700. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,205 shares of company stock worth $5,315,675. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ULS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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