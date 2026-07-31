Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,787,886 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,787,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $194,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,518,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,884 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,140,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings momentum: Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Positive Sentiment: Estimates and technical sentiment improved: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Schwab stock breakout analysis

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Positive Sentiment: New Austin-area office: Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser shutdown: Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Why Charles Schwab is phasing out its robo-adviser

Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while Nigel Murtagh sold approximately $3.4 million and Jonathan Beatty sold about $208,000. The trades were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them weaker bearish signals, but their size could encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s recent advance.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 192,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $19,999,503.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 26.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,940,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,454.70. The trade was a 72.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,848 shares of company stock worth $37,874,706. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here