Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 553,584 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,684 shares of the company's stock after selling 553,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.14% of NETSTREIT worth $39,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NETSTREIT

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,839.40. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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