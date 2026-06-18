Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 618,043 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423,410 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 618,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Shopify worth $704,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the software maker's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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