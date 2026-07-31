Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 182,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.88% of Zoetis worth $437,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,558,183 shares of the company's stock worth $699,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,921 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,004,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,531 shares of the company's stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here