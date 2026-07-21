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Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. $JOF Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
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Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF - Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,181 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,260 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.37% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE JOF opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc NYSE: JOF is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan's smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan's domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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