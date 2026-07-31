JAT Capital Mgmt LP Invests $12.65 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,107 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $12,648,000. Meta Platforms makes up 21.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bayban raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $790.00 to $780.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $770.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $671.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $789.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 3,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.97, for a total transaction of $2,012,047.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,013.06. This trade represents a 26.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,195 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.84, for a total value of $5,589,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,014,978.24. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 39,325 shares of company stock worth $23,979,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $539.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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