JAT Capital Mgmt LP Sells 61,486 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

JAT Capital Mgmt LP decreased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 61,486 shares during the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics comprises approximately 1.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP's holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $173,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,188,630 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,293,000 after buying an additional 875,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after buying an additional 1,038,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.80.

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Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.21 and a beta of 3.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $233.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The company had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $488,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 380,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,464,523.84. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 40,329 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $6,880,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 286,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,812,754.40. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 500,215 shares of company stock worth $86,658,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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