J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $765,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 798 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $2,002,040.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.5%

JBHT stock opened at $267.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.17.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

See Also

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