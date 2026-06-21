J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,284 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.44% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $81,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $592,015,000 after buying an additional 272,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,940,833 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $765,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,171 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 565,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,262 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $216,317,000 after purchasing an additional 82,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,587,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $285.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.17.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $271.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $293.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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