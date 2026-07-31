JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of JBT Marel worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in JBT Marel in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JBT Marel by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBT Marel by 1,211.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT Marel Price Performance

NYSE JBTM opened at $140.41 on Friday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter. JBT Marel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded JBT Marel from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut JBT Marel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners set a $165.00 price target on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBT Marel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

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JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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