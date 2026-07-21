Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.27 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,701 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 153,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of BWX Technologies worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $443,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.18 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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