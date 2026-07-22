Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Moody's were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody's by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody's by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Moody's by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody's by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts: Sign Up

Moody's Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $489.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.09. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.Moody's's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Moody's News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Moody’s to $600 from $530 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target hike

JPMorgan raised its price target on Moody’s to $600 from $530 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary around Q2 suggests stronger global bond issuance volumes, which could support Moody’s ratings and analytics revenue through higher investment-grade, high-yield, and structured-finance activity.

Analyst commentary around Q2 suggests stronger global bond issuance volumes, which could support Moody’s ratings and analytics revenue through higher investment-grade, high-yield, and structured-finance activity. Positive Sentiment: Several previews ahead of earnings highlight Moody’s as a financially strong company with solid growth prospects, and analysts are broadly bullish on the stock heading into the report. Article on bullish analyst views

Several previews ahead of earnings highlight Moody’s as a financially strong company with solid growth prospects, and analysts are broadly bullish on the stock heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Moody’s Q2 2026 earnings, with coverage focusing on whether the company can beat estimates and justify its premium valuation. Seeking Alpha earnings preview

Investors are waiting for Moody’s Q2 2026 earnings, with coverage focusing on whether the company can beat estimates and justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s also issued a warning on rising Indonesia risks despite the country’s 2.85% deficit target, but this looks more like a macro risk update than a company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on Indonesia risks

Moody’s also issued a warning on rising Indonesia risks despite the country’s 2.85% deficit target, but this looks more like a macro risk update than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Moody’s is trading at a rich earnings multiple ahead of its report, which may weigh on the stock if results do not clearly exceed expectations. Motley Fool valuation article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Moody's in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody's

Insider Activity at Moody's

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.39, for a total value of $684,194.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,189 shares in the company, valued at $35,067,397.71. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moody's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moody's wasn't on the list.

While Moody's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here