Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 181.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $2,336,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.49.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift — Susquehanna and other boutiques raised targets (Susquehanna to $375), citing EPYC server CPU share gains and an AI‑accelerator ramp that underpins the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More.

Big‑tech capex/earnings support AI chip demand — Earnings and spending guidance from large cloud and social platforms are being interpreted as continued hyperscaler GPU/CPU spending that benefits AMD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More.

Upgraded street forecasts — Erste Group raised FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates, improving forward earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More.

Product roadmap catalyst — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July), which could introduce next‑gen Instinct GPUs and EPYC updates that re‑accelerate sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More.

Near‑term earnings catalyst — Q1 results on May 5 are the clear short‑term driver; AMD’s strong history of beats gives a runway for upside but raises execution risk if guidance misses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More.

Insider sale was pre‑arranged — EVP Mark Papermaster sold shares under a 10b5‑1 plan; disclosure tempers negative optics but may be noted by traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More.

Options and institutional activity — Heavy institutional ownership and option hedging activity suggest investors are protecting gains while retaining upside exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More.

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall hit the sector — Reports that OpenAI missed targets sparked a selloff in AI‑chip names and directly pressured AMD in recent sessions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut to Market Perform and some funds (including ARK) trimmed positions after the rapid rally, amplifying near‑term selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7%

AMD opened at $339.40 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $352.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.35. The firm has a market cap of $553.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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