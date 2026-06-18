Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,160,174 Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,160,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,117,000. Sportradar Group makes up about 0.9% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 5.0%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sportradar Group's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportradar Group

In other news, Director Marc Walder acquired 66,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $842,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 342,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,529.51. The trade was a 23.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Fleet bought 7,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 160,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,913.29. This trade represents a 5.13% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220. 85.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.06.

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Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: One market commentary remained constructive on the fundamentals, saying Sportradar has strong operating leverage, customer expansion, and potential upside from its entry into prediction markets via the Kalshi deal. Sportradar: Focus On The Fundamentals

One market commentary remained constructive on the fundamentals, saying Sportradar has strong operating leverage, customer expansion, and potential upside from its entry into prediction markets via the Kalshi deal. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued class-action notices and deadline reminders, highlighting ongoing litigation rather than new operating developments. Rosen class-action deadline notice

Several firms, including Rosen, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, issued class-action notices and deadline reminders, highlighting ongoing litigation rather than new operating developments. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits repeatedly reference a prior 22% share-price drop on April 22, 2026 after activist short-seller reports accused Sportradar of an illegal business model and improper revenue sourcing, reinforcing concerns about legal exposure and reputation risk. Sportradar securities class action and short-seller allegations

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

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