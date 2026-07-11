JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Stock Holdings Raised by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542,536 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 813,782 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises about 2.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.49% of JetBlue Airways worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 839,551 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 462,258 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 300,522 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,688,335 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 728,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In related news, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at $191,941.39. The trade was a 47.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,881.30. This represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,248,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,373,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key JetBlue Airways News

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue launched its largest-ever schedule expansion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, adding eight new nonstop routes now and six more coming soon, which strengthens its South Florida presence and could support revenue growth. JetBlue Launches Largest-Ever Fort Lauderdale Schedule, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment to South Florida

JetBlue launched its largest-ever schedule expansion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, adding eight new nonstop routes now and six more coming soon, which strengthens its South Florida presence and could support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improving longer-term profitability expectations for JBLU. JetBlue Airways stock research and earnings estimates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, signaling improving longer-term profitability expectations for JBLU. Neutral Sentiment: A report asking whether JetBlue is “fully valued” after attention on New York terminal plans may be adding some caution, but it does not appear to be a direct business catalyst. Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Fully Valued As New York Terminal Plans Draw Attention?

A report asking whether JetBlue is “fully valued” after attention on New York terminal plans may be adding some caution, but it does not appear to be a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no current short interest and no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today.

Short-interest data showed no current short interest and no meaningful change, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the stock today. Negative Sentiment: JetBlue still faces pressure from weak profitability, with analysts expecting losses in the near term and the company previously missing earnings estimates, which can cap enthusiasm for the shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. UBS Group upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.31.

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About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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