John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 2,853 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.92. The company has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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