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John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Tompkins Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • John G Ullman & Associates cut its Tompkins Financial stake by 17.5% in the first quarter, selling 14,551 shares and ending with 68,792 shares valued at about $5.42 million.
  • Tompkins Financial reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.82 versus the $1.71 estimate, while revenue of $83.69 million was essentially in line with expectations.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, which annualizes to $2.68 and implies a yield of about 2.8% at the time of the report.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,551 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Tompkins Financial worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $99,987.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,829.10. This trade represents a 10.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Tompkins Financial's payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial NYSEAMERICAN: TMP is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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