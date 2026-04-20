Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,411 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 497,221 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $140.91 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $148.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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