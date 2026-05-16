Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,263 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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