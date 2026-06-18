Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,386 shares of the company's stock after selling 187,190 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 93,932.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,490,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,777,000 after purchasing an additional 971,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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