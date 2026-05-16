Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,120 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.79. The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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