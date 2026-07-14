Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $257.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $269.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $237.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $620.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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