Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,233 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $74,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $263.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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