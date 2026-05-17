Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,446 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $221.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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