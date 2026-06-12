Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,545 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,471,031 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,981 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

JNJ opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $574.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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