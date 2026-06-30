Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Positive Sentiment: JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Article Title

JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Article Title

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about JNJ’s dividend appeal and healthcare sector strength reinforces its status as a stable income stock, but does not add a new fundamental catalyst on its own. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $621.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $258.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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