Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE JNJ opened at $254.24 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $152.81 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The company has a market capitalization of $612.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

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Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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