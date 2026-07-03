Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.04. The company has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $263.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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