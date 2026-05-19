Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,436 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $228.80 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $550.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here