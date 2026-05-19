Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,411 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of HighTower Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $817,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company's stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105,693 shares of the company's stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $228.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $550.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here