Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $574.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here