Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,230 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,095 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 335.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $154.21 and a 52 week high of $263.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $233.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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