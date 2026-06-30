Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Lessened by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Positive Sentiment: JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Article Title

JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Article Title

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about JNJ’s dividend appeal and healthcare sector strength reinforces its status as a stable income stock, but does not add a new fundamental catalyst on its own. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $258.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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