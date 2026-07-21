Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,153 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSPI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. North of South Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,125 shares of the company's stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSPI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's previous dividend of $1.76. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.30%.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

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