Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.86.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE ADM opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, Director David R. Mcatee II purchased 7,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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