Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of NCR Atleos as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 192.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Atleos Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NCR Atleos stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of NCR Atleos from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NCR Atleos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NATL

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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