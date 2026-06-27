Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JLL from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. MarketBeat JLL estimates

The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. JLL earnings release and conference call

Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term profitability despite the stronger near-term view. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $314.84 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $246.07 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $308.76 and its 200-day moving average is $319.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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