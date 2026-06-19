Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,825 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 131,220 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,526,179 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,499 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,188,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIKE is getting a lift from renewed investor attention and momentum after recently outperforming the broader market, with shares rising as traders reassess the stock’s value after a steep multi-year selloff. Article Title

NIKE is getting a lift from renewed investor attention and momentum after recently outperforming the broader market, with shares rising as traders reassess the stock’s value after a steep multi-year selloff. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to benefit from high-profile brand exposure tied to the World Cup and strong merchandise activity, which could support sales and marketing momentum if it translates into better demand. Article Title

The company continues to benefit from high-profile brand exposure tied to the World Cup and strong merchandise activity, which could support sales and marketing momentum if it translates into better demand. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary is highlighting NIKE’s elevated dividend yield and “fair value” case after the stock’s long pullback, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Article Title

Some commentary is highlighting NIKE’s elevated dividend yield and “fair value” case after the stock’s long pullback, which may be attracting value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE announced that board member John Rogers, Jr. will retire after the September 2026 annual meeting and then serve as a strategic advisor; the move appears orderly and not disruptive, so it is unlikely to be a major stock driver. Article Title

NIKE announced that board member John Rogers, Jr. will retire after the September 2026 annual meeting and then serve as a strategic advisor; the move appears orderly and not disruptive, so it is unlikely to be a major stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Investor chatter remains mixed, with articles noting NIKE’s turnaround pressure, upcoming earnings later this month, and a consensus Hold rating from analysts. Article Title

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Stories

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