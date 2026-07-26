Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,723 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.74. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.82 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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