Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 21,093 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 21,093 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending.

Micron’s AI memory demand remains strong, with analysts calling the company a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle and a proxy for continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Reuters: Micron signs deals with Qualcomm, others for AI-powered automobile chip components

The company signed long-term automotive supply agreements with Qualcomm, Harman and other major suppliers, improving visibility and expanding its memory business into AI-enabled vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment.

Recent earnings commentary says Micron delivered standout quarterly results, reinforcing the company’s momentum and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile.

Analysts remain divided on how much upside is left, with some arguing the stock is still attractive relative to a range of earnings scenarios while others warn the move has become volatile. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up.

Micron is falling with the broader chip sector as investors worry about an AI trade pullback and locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Rising concern over Chinese memory competition, especially CXMT’s planned large IPO, is pressuring sentiment around pricing and future market share.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $853.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $947.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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