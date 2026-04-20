Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,056 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $95.46.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.0295 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera's dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

Further Reading

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