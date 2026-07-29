JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,155 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $283,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,390,662,000 after buying an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,968,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,578,788,000 after acquiring an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $359.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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